Explorer
Ozhukarai Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Ozhukarai Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Assam Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromOzhukarai constituency, win loss tally here.
LIVE
Background
Ozhukarai Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Ozhukarai constituency number 6 of Puducherry, was won by M. Sivasankar in 2021 from IND who secured 11940 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, N.G. Pannir Selvam from AINRC who secured 11121 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 819 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ozhukarai Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
Load More
Tags :Ozhukarai Vidhan Sabha Chunav Ozhukarai Election Result Ozhukarai Election 2026 Result Ozhukarai Election Result 2026 Live Ozhukarai Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Ozhukarai Contituency Result 2023 Ozhukarai News Puducherry Election Result 2026 Puducherry Election 2026 Puducherry Results 2026
New Update
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
Manavely Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Karaikal South Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Nettapakkam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Muthialpet Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Advertisement
Election
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by