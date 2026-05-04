Oupalam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Oupalam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Oupalam constituency number 15 of Puducherry, was won by Annibal Kennedy in 2021 from DMK who secured 13433 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, A. Anbalagan from AIADMK who secured 8653 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 4780 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Oupalam Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.