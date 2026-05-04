Onda Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

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Onda Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Onda constituency number 254 of West Bengal, was won by Amarnath Shakha in 2021 from BJP who secured 104940 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Arup Kumar Khan from TMC who secured 93389 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 11551 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Onda Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.