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HomeElection‘No To Dynastic Politics’: Annamalai’s Big Message After Tamil Nadu Poll Shock

‘No To Dynastic Politics’: Annamalai’s Big Message After Tamil Nadu Poll Shock

Annamalai said that he bows to the people of Tamil Nadu for their verdict and described the outcome as a sign of a “generational shift in politics”.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Annamalai hails verdict rejecting vote-buying and dynastic politics.
  • He celebrates a generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics.
  • Annamalai congratulates Vijay and TVK on spectacular debut.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Sunday hailed the Assembly election verdict as a rejection of “vote-buying” and “dynastic politics”, while congratulating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its chief Vijay for the party’s strong debut in state politics.

In a post on X after the results, Annamalai said he bowed to the people of Tamil Nadu for their verdict and described the outcome as a sign of a “generational shift in politics”.

‘People Have Spoken In One Voice’

Annamalai said the people of Tamil Nadu had delivered a clear and united message through the election verdict, asserting that the mandate reflected a rejection of “buying of votes” and “dynastic politics”. He added that the electorate had voted in favour of a generational shift in the state’s political landscape.

Congratulates Vijay, Calls TVK Debut ‘Spectacular’

The BJP leader extended congratulations to TVK and Vijay, calling the party’s first electoral outing a “spectacular debut” in Tamil Nadu politics.

He wished Vijay success and said, “Let Almighty be with you to do what you intend to do.”

Message For NDA Workers And Candidates

Annamalai also thanked NDA candidates and BJP cadres for their efforts during the campaign.

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Calling it a “hard-fought battle”, he congratulated winning NDA candidates and urged those who lost to continue the fight, saying, “Better times will come soon.”

Condolences To Stalin, Seeman

Annamalai also expressed commiserations to DMK chief M K Stalin and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman over their defeat in the election.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did K Annamalai say about the Tamil Nadu Assembly election verdict?

K Annamalai hailed the verdict as a rejection of

Who did K Annamalai congratulate in his post-election statement?

He congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its chief Vijay for TVK's

What message did Annamalai convey to NDA workers and candidates?

He thanked them for their efforts in a

Did Annamalai offer condolences to any political leaders?

Yes, Annamalai expressed commiserations to DMK chief M K Stalin and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman over their election defeat.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Annamalai ABP Live TVK ELECTIONS Elections 2026 Election Corner Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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