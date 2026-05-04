‘No To Dynastic Politics’: Annamalai’s Big Message After Tamil Nadu Poll Shock

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annamalai hails verdict rejecting vote-buying and dynastic politics.

He celebrates a generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

Annamalai congratulates Vijay and TVK on spectacular debut.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Sunday hailed the Assembly election verdict as a rejection of “vote-buying” and “dynastic politics”, while congratulating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its chief Vijay for the party’s strong debut in state politics.

In a post on X after the results, Annamalai said he bowed to the people of Tamil Nadu for their verdict and described the outcome as a sign of a “generational shift in politics”.

‘People Have Spoken In One Voice’

Annamalai said the people of Tamil Nadu had delivered a clear and united message through the election verdict, asserting that the mandate reflected a rejection of “buying of votes” and “dynastic politics”. He added that the electorate had voted in favour of a generational shift in the state’s political landscape.

Congratulates Vijay, Calls TVK Debut ‘Spectacular’

The BJP leader extended congratulations to TVK and Vijay, calling the party’s first electoral outing a “spectacular debut” in Tamil Nadu politics.

I bow down to the people of TN for your verdict. Happy to see in my land, people have risen in one voice and spoken



1. No to buying of votes

2. ⁠No to dynastic Politics



& yes to a generational shift in politics.



Whoever gets it done has actually done a favour to all!… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 4, 2026

He wished Vijay success and said, “Let Almighty be with you to do what you intend to do.”

Message For NDA Workers And Candidates

Annamalai also thanked NDA candidates and BJP cadres for their efforts during the campaign.

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Calling it a “hard-fought battle”, he congratulated winning NDA candidates and urged those who lost to continue the fight, saying, “Better times will come soon.”

Condolences To Stalin, Seeman

Annamalai also expressed commiserations to DMK chief M K Stalin and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman over their defeat in the election.