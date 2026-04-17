'No Response Even ...': Ex-Nandigram MLA Slams TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Sheikh Imdadul Islam was an 18-year-old student and the son of Firoza Bibi, who was a victim of the Nandigram firing on March 14, 2007. His death profoundly impacted his mother's life.
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'No Response Even After Writing A Letter To Didi': Ex-Nandigram MLA Slams TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Polls
Nandigram ‘martyr mother’ Firoza Bibi says she feels abandoned by Trinamool Congress, claiming no one checks on her despite her past role and sacrifices.
- Nandigram martyr mother feels politically isolated years later.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Sheikh Imdadul Islam and why is he significant?
What is Firoza Bibi's current sentiment towards the Trinamool Congress?
Firoza Bibi feels increasingly isolated and disregarded by the Trinamool Congress, stating that the party no longer contacts her or values her contributions.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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