'No Response Even ...': Ex-Nandigram MLA Slams TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

March 14, 2007, the Nandigram firing marked a turning point in West Bengal politics, leaving behind bloodshed and loss. Among the victims was 18-year-old Sheikh Imdadul Islam, a higher secondary student and the younger son of Firoza Bibi. His death instantly changed her life.

Once supported by the Trinamool Congress and known locally as the "mother” of Nandigram, Firoza Bibi now says she feels increasingly isolated as years have passed and political priorities have shifted.

'No One Values Me Anymore'

A two-time Trinamool MLA from Nandigram and the outgoing MLA from Panskura West, Firoza Bibi expressed deep disappointment in an interview, claiming the party no longer keeps in touch with her.

“I never asked for a ticket. The party chose me. In 2016, I was sent to Panskura, again without asking. But now, in 2026, I have become irrelevant. No one values me anymore,” she said.

Despite her disillusionment, she maintains that joining the Nandigram movement was not a mistake. “It was a fight to save land and livelihood. I stood for that cause,” she added.

'Wrote Multiple Letter But Never Heard Back'

Firoza Bibi also revealed that she tried reaching out to party leadership but received no response. “I wrote multiple letters to ‘Didi’, but never heard back,” she said, attributing her situation to fate. “Even after returning from hospital, no one checked on me.”

She was first elected as an MLA in the 2009 bypoll from Nandigram and retained the seat in 2011. Later, she won from Panskura West in 2016 and 2021. However, deteriorating health has limited her political activity, and she now feels completely sidelined by the party.