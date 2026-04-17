'No Response Even ...': Ex-Nandigram MLA Slams TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

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HomeElection'No Response Even After Writing A Letter To Didi': Ex-Nandigram MLA Slams TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

'No Response Even After Writing A Letter To Didi': Ex-Nandigram MLA Slams TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Nandigram ‘martyr mother’ Firoza Bibi says she feels abandoned by Trinamool Congress, claiming no one checks on her despite her past role and sacrifices.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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  • Nandigram martyr mother feels politically isolated years later.

March 14, 2007, the Nandigram firing marked a turning point in West Bengal politics, leaving behind bloodshed and loss. Among the victims was 18-year-old Sheikh Imdadul Islam, a higher secondary student and the younger son of Firoza Bibi. His death instantly changed her life.

Once supported by the Trinamool Congress and known locally as the "mother” of Nandigram, Firoza Bibi now says she feels increasingly isolated as years have passed and political priorities have shifted.

'No One Values Me Anymore'

A two-time Trinamool MLA from Nandigram and the outgoing MLA from Panskura West, Firoza Bibi expressed deep disappointment in an interview, claiming the party no longer keeps in touch with her.

“I never asked for a ticket. The party chose me. In 2016, I was sent to Panskura, again without asking. But now, in 2026, I have become irrelevant. No one values me anymore,” she said.

Despite her disillusionment, she maintains that joining the Nandigram movement was not a mistake. “It was a fight to save land and livelihood. I stood for that cause,” she added.

'Wrote Multiple Letter But Never Heard Back'

Firoza Bibi also revealed that she tried reaching out to party leadership but received no response. “I wrote multiple letters to ‘Didi’, but never heard back,” she said, attributing her situation to fate. “Even after returning from hospital, no one checked on me.”

She was first elected as an MLA in the 2009 bypoll from Nandigram and retained the seat in 2011. Later, she won from Panskura West in 2016 and 2021. However, deteriorating health has limited her political activity, and she now feels completely sidelined by the party.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Sheikh Imdadul Islam and why is he significant?

Sheikh Imdadul Islam was an 18-year-old student and the son of Firoza Bibi, who was a victim of the Nandigram firing on March 14, 2007. His death profoundly impacted his mother's life.

What is Firoza Bibi's current sentiment towards the Trinamool Congress?

Firoza Bibi feels increasingly isolated and disregarded by the Trinamool Congress, stating that the party no longer contacts her or values her contributions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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