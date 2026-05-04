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Nilambur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Nilambur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromNilambur constituency, win loss tally here.
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Nilambur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Nilambur constituency number 35 of Kerala, was won by P. V. Anvar in 2021 from Ind. who secured 81227 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, V. V. Prakash from INC who secured 78527 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 2700 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Nilambur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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