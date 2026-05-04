Neravy T R Pattinam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Neravy T R Pattinam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Neravy T R Pattinam constituency number 28 of Puducherry, was won by M. Nagathiyagarajan in 2021 from DMK who secured 14496 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, V. M. C. S. Manokaran from BJP who secured 8985 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5511 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Neravy T R Pattinam Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.