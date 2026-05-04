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Nayagram (ST) Election Result LIVE: Who is leading and who is trailing from Nayagram (ST), Watch LIVE
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Nayagram (ST) Election Results 2026 LIVE: From Nayagram (ST), who is leading and who is trailing, Watch LIVE
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Nayagram (ST) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Nayagram (ST) constituency number 220 of West Bengal, was won by Dulal Murmu in 2021 from TMC who secured 99825 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Bakul Murmu from BJP who secured 77089 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 22736 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Nayagram (ST) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:31 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Nayagram (ST) West Bengal Election Results LIVE: Assembly seat results, Watch LIVE
Stay tuned with ABP Live for the fastest coverage of the West Bengal Assembly elections in the Nayagram (ST) constituency. The vote counting for the West Bengal elections will begin shortly. Trends will start coming in soon, showing who is leading and who is trailing from the Nayagram (ST) Assembly constituency.
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