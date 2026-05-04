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Nandigram Constituency Election Result LIVE: Who will win from the Nandigram Assembly seat, and who will become the Chief Minister of West Bengal?
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Nandigram Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Nandigram Assembly seat, who will win, and who will become the Chief Minister of West Bengal?
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Nandigram Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Nandigram constituency number 210 of West Bengal, was won by Suvendu Adhikari in 2021 from BJP who secured 110764 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Mamata Banerjee from TMC who secured 108808 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 1956 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Nandigram Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:31 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Nandigram West Bengal Election Results LIVE
The counting of votes for the West Bengal Elections 2026 will begin shortly. Voting was held for 294 seats in West Bengal, and the counting will take place today (May 4).
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