Nanded Municipal Corporation Election Live Updates: Counting of Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026 To Begin at 10:00 AM

Counting for Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026 to start at 10 AM. Stay tuned and keep refreshing for all the latest results from Nanded Municipal Elections 2026 on ABP Live

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:06 AM (IST)

LIVE

Nanded Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026
Source : ABPLIVE

Background

The political contest for the Nanded Municipal Corporation Election is intensifying. The election is crucial for the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and several other smaller parties. In the 2017 Nanded Municipal Corporation Election election results, Shiv Sena won 1, seats, followed by the BJP with 6, seats. The Congress won 73 seats, while the NCP secured 0,. The MNS won 0 seats, the SP 0 seats.

In the upcoming Nanded Municipal Corporation Election elections in 2026, how many seats each party secures and how they perform electorally remains to be seen. Stay tuned to ABP LIVE English for the latest updates and detailed coverage.

New Update
Opinion
Embed widget