Background

Nandakumar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Nandakumar constituency number 207 of West Bengal, was won by Sukumar De in 2021 from TMC who secured 108181 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Nilanjan Adhikary from BJP who secured 102775 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5406 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Nandakumar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.