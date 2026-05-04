Muvattupuzha Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

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Muvattupuzha Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Muvattupuzha constituency number 86 of Kerala, was won by Mathew Kuzhalnadan in 2021 from INC who secured 64425 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Eldo Abraham from CPI who secured 58264 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 6161 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Muvattupuzha Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.