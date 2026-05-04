Muthialpet Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Muthialpet Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Muthialpet constituency number 13 of Puducherry, was won by J. Prakash Kumar in 2021 from IND who secured 8778 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Vaiyapuri Manikandan from AIADMK who secured 7844 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 934 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Muthialpet Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.