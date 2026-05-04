Murshidabad Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Murshidabad Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Murshidabad constituency number 64 of West Bengal, was won by Gouri Shankar Ghosh in 2021 from BJP who secured 95967 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Shaoni Singha Roy from TMC who secured 93476 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 2491 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Murshidabad Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.