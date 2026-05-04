Metiaburuz Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Metiaburuz Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Metiaburuz constituency number 157 of West Bengal, was won by Abdul Khaleque Molla in 2021 from TMC who secured 151066 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Ramjit Prasad from BJP who secured 31462 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 119604 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Metiaburuz Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.