Melur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Melur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Melur constituency number 188 of Tamil Nadu, was won by P. Selvam in 2021 from AIADMK who secured 83344 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, T. Ravichandran from Congress who secured 48182 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 35162 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Melur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.