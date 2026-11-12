Mayawati's BSP Reacts To Owaisi-Chandrashekhar Azad Alliance Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM and ASP formed an alliance for 2027 UP elections.

BSP leader Vishwanath Pal dismissed alliance, stating people's support.

BJP views alliance as threat to SP, Congress, BSP.

AIMIM, ASP workers celebrated their alliance announcement in Meerut.

The alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (ASP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has triggered political reactions across the state. Amid the growing debate over the alliance's possible electoral impact, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by former Chief Minister Mayawati, has also responded.

BSP Uttar Pradesh president Vishwanath Pal said the party's alliance was with the people, asserting that it was not concerned about which political parties chose to join hands.

'BSP's Alliance Is With The People': Vishwanath Pal

Targeting the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Pal alleged that the two parties were working in collusion and attempting to divide communities. He also criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) pitch, alleging that he sends members of his family and wealthy people to the Rajya Sabha.

Will Owaisi-Azad Alliance Affect Mayawati's BSP?

The possible electoral impact of the AIMIM-ASP alliance has also become a talking point among political leaders. BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok claimed that the tie-up would not hurt the BJP. Instead, he argued, it could create difficulties for the SP, Congress and BSP.

Alok also said that while everyone was concerned about “Bhaijaan”, no one was concerned about Hindus.

AIMIM And ASP Workers Celebrate Alliance In Meerut

The alliance announcement in Lucknow has added to the political buzz ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The development was met with enthusiasm among workers of both parties in Meerut.

AIMIM and ASP workers celebrated by feeding each other laddus and congratulating one another. Supporters of both parties expressed excitement over the alliance, marking the announcement with celebrations.