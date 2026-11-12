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English NewsElectionMayawati's BSP Reacts To Owaisi-Chandrashekhar Azad Alliance Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls

Mayawati's BSP Reacts To Owaisi-Chandrashekhar Azad Alliance Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls

BSP Uttar Pradesh president Vishwanath Pal said the party's alliance was with the people, asserting that it was not concerned about which political parties chose to join hands.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIMIM and ASP formed an alliance for 2027 UP elections.
  • BSP leader Vishwanath Pal dismissed alliance, stating people's support.
  • BJP views alliance as threat to SP, Congress, BSP.
  • AIMIM, ASP workers celebrated their alliance announcement in Meerut.

The alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (ASP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has triggered political reactions across the state. Amid the growing debate over the alliance's possible electoral impact, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by former Chief Minister Mayawati, has also responded.

BSP Uttar Pradesh president Vishwanath Pal said the party's alliance was with the people, asserting that it was not concerned about which political parties chose to join hands.

'BSP's Alliance Is With The People': Vishwanath Pal

Targeting the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Pal alleged that the two parties were working in collusion and attempting to divide communities. He also criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) pitch, alleging that he sends members of his family and wealthy people to the Rajya Sabha.

Will Owaisi-Azad Alliance Affect Mayawati's BSP?

The possible electoral impact of the AIMIM-ASP alliance has also become a talking point among political leaders. BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok claimed that the tie-up would not hurt the BJP. Instead, he argued, it could create difficulties for the SP, Congress and BSP.

Alok also said that while everyone was concerned about “Bhaijaan”, no one was concerned about Hindus.

AIMIM And ASP Workers Celebrate Alliance In Meerut

The alliance announcement in Lucknow has added to the political buzz ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The development was met with enthusiasm among workers of both parties in Meerut.

AIMIM and ASP workers celebrated by feeding each other laddus and congratulating one another. Supporters of both parties expressed excitement over the alliance, marking the announcement with celebrations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which parties have formed an alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections?

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (ASP) have formed an alliance. This tie-up is specifically for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

How has the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) reacted to the AIMIM-ASP alliance?

BSP Uttar Pradesh president Vishwanath Pal stated that the party's alliance is with the people. He asserted that BSP is not concerned about which political parties choose to join hands.

What is the BJP's view on the potential impact of the AIMIM-ASP alliance?

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok claimed the alliance would not hurt the BJP. Instead, he argued it could create difficulties for the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and BSP.

How did AIMIM and ASP workers react to the alliance announcement?

Workers of both AIMIM and ASP celebrated the alliance announcement in Meerut with enthusiasm. They exchanged laddus and congratulations, expressing excitement over the new partnership.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
BSP Mayawati BSP  ELECTIONS 2027 UP Polls BSP Reacts To Owaisi-Chandrashekhar Azad Alliance
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