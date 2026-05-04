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Maniktala Election LIVE Vote Counting: From Maniktala Assembly constituency, who is leading and who is trailing, Watch LIVE
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Maniktala Election Results 2026 LIVE: From Maniktala, who is leading and who is trailing. Watch LIVE
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Maniktala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Maniktala constituency number 167 of West Bengal, was won by Sadhan Pande in 2021 from TMC who secured 67577 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Kalyan Chaubey from BJP who secured 47339 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 20238 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Maniktala Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:29 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Maniktala West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE
West Bengal Election 2026 Vote Counting LIVE: Stay with ABP Live for the fastest coverage of the West Bengal Maniktala Assembly elections. The live vote counting for the West Bengal elections will begin shortly.
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