Mangalam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Mangalam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Mangalam constituency number 4 of Puducherry, was won by C. Djeacoumar in 2021 from AINRC who secured 16972 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Sun. Kumaravel from DMK who secured 14221 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 2751 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Mangalam Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.