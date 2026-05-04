Mandaviya To Oversee Election Of BJP’s Puducherry Legislature Party Leader

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The BJP on Monday appointed Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya as the central observer for election of its legislative party leader in Puducherry.

This came after the AINRC-led NDA emerged victorious in the April 9 Puducherry Assembly elections and it was all set to form government for yet another term.

"Parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister, and Nirmala Kumar Surana, BJP in-charge Puducherry, as central observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Puducherry," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.

AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy won from both the seats that he contested -- Thattanchavady and Mangalam -- even as the party won 12 seats, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

Elections for 30 seats were held on April 9. The territorial assembly also has three nominated members to the House.

NDA constituent BJP won from four seats while other coalition members -- AIADMK and LJK -- won from one seat each.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)