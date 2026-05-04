Malappuram Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Malappuram Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Malappuram constituency number 40 of Kerala, was won by P. Ubaidulla in 2021 from IUML who secured 93166 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, P. Abdurahman from CPI(M) who secured 57958 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 35208 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Malappuram Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.