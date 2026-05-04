Background

Mahisadal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Mahisadal constituency number 208 of West Bengal, was won by Tilak Kumar Chakraborty in 2021 from TMC who secured 101986 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Biswanath Banerjee from BJP who secured 99600 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 2386 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Mahisadal Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.