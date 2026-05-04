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Mahe Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Mahe Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Assam Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromMahe constituency, win loss tally here.
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Mahe Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Mahe constituency number 29 of Puducherry, was won by Ramesh Parambath in 2021 from INC who secured 9744 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, N. Haridasan Master from IND who secured 9444 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 300 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Mahe Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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