As counting progressed in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other municipal elections, several high-profile results emerged, reflecting shifting political equations and voter sentiment across key urban pockets. The outcomes included victories by relatives of senior leaders, party switchers, and seasoned politicians, alongside notable defeats.

In Mumbai and Pune, results from important wards underscored the fluid nature of urban politics, with candidates from the BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) registering wins, while some prominent political families faced setbacks.

Aslam Shaikh’s Sister Wins, BJP Gains in Dahisar

From Ward No. 33, Qamar Jahan Moin Siddiqui, sister of Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, emerged victorious. Her win strengthened the Congress presence in the ward and drew attention due to her family’s political standing.

In another significant result, Tejasvi Ghosalkar won from Dahisar’s Ward No. 2 as a BJP candidate. She had earlier been associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) but joined the BJP ahead of the elections. Her switch followed the murder of her husband, Abhishek Ghosalkar, after which she parted ways with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction and entered the BJP.

BJP, Sena (UBT) and Congress Record Mixed Outcomes

From Mankhurd, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban secured a win from a BMC ward. A former ABP reporter, Ban contested the election on a BJP ticket and successfully made his electoral debut.

In Kurla West, Ashraf Azmi emerged victorious, while Kaptaan Malik, brother of former minister Nawab Malik, suffered defeat. The result marked a setback for the Malik family’s political ambitions in the area.

Former Shiv Sena mayor Milind Vaidya, associated with the Uddhav Thackeray camp, also registered a win, offering some relief to Shiv Sena (UBT) amid an otherwise challenging election.

In Pune, Prashant Jagtap won the election as a Congress candidate. Jagtap had earlier been with the Sharad Pawar faction but joined the Congress after expressing displeasure over the decision to contest elections alongside Ajit Pawar. He had previously served as a city office-bearer in the Sharad Pawar-led group, making his victory politically significant in Pune’s civic landscape.