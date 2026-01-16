BJP Leads Early Trends In Maharashtra Mega Cities; 20 Seats In Mumbai, 16 In Nagpur, 4 In Pune

The Bharatiya Janata Party has gained an early lead in the Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026, including the capital city Mumbai and other major cities like Pune and Nagpur.

The counting process started at 10 am on Friday, January 16, with the full picture expected to emerge by the end of the day. Votes are being counted for a total of 2,869 seats, making these civic elections one of the most closely watched political exercises in Maharashtra.

Counting Underway for 29 Municipal Corporations

The results of these local body elections will determine the future course of urban governance across the state. Thousands of candidates were in the fray for the councillor posts in various municipal corporations. Among them, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remains the centre of attention, as it is widely regarded as the richest civic body in the country.

In the BMC area alone, the fate of 15,931 candidates contesting across 893 wards will be decided through Friday’s counting. Polling was held on Thursday, January 15, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from voters.

Focus on Mumbai and Pune Results

Nearly 3.48 crore voters cast their ballots across Maharashtra, reflecting strong public interest in urban politics. The scale of participation has added to the significance of the results now being counted.

From Mumbai, around 1,700 candidates are awaiting their fate, while 1,166 contenders from Pune will also learn the outcome today. Both cities are witnessing direct contests among major political parties, making the results crucial and keenly anticipated across the state.