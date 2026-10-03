BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsElectionMaharashtra MLC Polls: Congress Announces 3 Candidates, Renominates 2 Sitting Members

Maharashtra MLC Polls: Congress Announces 3 Candidates, Renominates 2 Sitting Members

The MVA alliance comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT) have announced their intention to contest the upcoming biennial polls jointly.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress announced candidates for three Maharashtra council seats.
  • Two sitting members renominated; Aditi Pohare new face.
  • MVA alliance to jointly contest October 23 council polls.

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday announced its candidates for three Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies for the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections, renominating two sitting members.

The party, in a release, stated MLC Abhijit Wanjari will contest from the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency, and member Jayant Dinkar Asagaonkar from the Pune Division Teachers' seat.

The party has fielded newcomer Aditi Pohare from the Amravati Teachers' constituency for the polls.

Polling for the five Legislative Council seats, including three Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies, will take place on October 23.

Earlier this week, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance — comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT) — announced its plan to contest the upcoming biennial polls jointly.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by senior Congress leader Naseem Khan, NCP (SP) leaders Shashikant Shinde and Harshwardhan Patil, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Khan had said that talks were held for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad) Graduates' held by the NCP, Pune Graduates' held by the NCP (SP), and Amravati Teachers' held by an independent.

NCP's Satish Chavan from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituency, Arun Lad of the NCP (SP) from the Pune Graduates' constituency and Kiran Sarnaik of the Shiv Sena from the Amravati Teachers' constituency — are retiring on December 6.

As per the election schedule, the last date for filing nominations is October 6, and the last date for withdrawal is October 9. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Congress candidates announced for the Maharashtra legislative council elections?

The Congress announced Abhijit Wanjari for the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency and Jayant Dinkar Asagaonkar for the Pune Division Teachers' seat. Aditi Pohare is a newcomer contesting from the Amravati Teachers' constituency.

When will the polling for the Maharashtra legislative council elections take place?

Polling for the five Legislative Council seats, which include three Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies, is scheduled for October 23. The deadline for filing nominations is October 6, with withdrawals by October 9.

Which parties are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for these elections?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprises the Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT). They have announced their intention to contest the upcoming biennial polls jointly.

Which members are retiring from the Legislative Council seats mentioned in the article?

Satish Chavan (NCP) from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Arun Lad (NCP-SP) from Pune Graduates', and Kiran Sarnaik (Shiv Sena) from Amravati Teachers' are retiring on December 6.

Published at : 03 Oct 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Elections Maharashtra MLC Polls CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Pargat Singh Replaces Raja Warring As Punjab Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls
Pargat Singh Replaces Raja Warring As Punjab Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls
Election
Aradhana Mishra Appointed UP Congress Chief, Ajay Rai Replaced; Imran Masood Gets Key Role
Aradhana Mishra Appointed UP Congress Chief, Ajay Rai Replaced
Election
Bihar MLC Polls: Congress Names 5 Candidates, Set For Direct Fight With Ally RJD In 3 Seats
Bihar MLC Polls: Congress Names 5 Candidates, Set For Direct Fight With Ally RJD In 3 Seats
Election
Raja Warring Exit Exposes Cracks In Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot’s Feedback Behind Shake-Up
Raja Warring Exit Exposes Cracks In Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot’s Feedback Behind Shake-Up
Advertisement

Videos

BIHAR POLITICS: Anant Singh’s Open Support for JSP Candidate Puts JDU in a Spot
UP POLITICS: Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai as Congress State Chief, Sources Say
Breaking: Injured Pilot Shares Emotional Recovery Journey, Thanks Saudi-UAE Governments
MUMBAI NEWS: EOW to Record Actor Dino Morea’s Statement in Mithi River Scam Case
PUNJAB POLITICS: Raja Warring Resigns as Congress Chief After Meeting Sonia, Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget