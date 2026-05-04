Explorer
Magrahat Purba (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Magrahat Purba (SC) Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromMagrahat Purba (SC) constituency, win loss tally here.
LIVE
Background
Magrahat Purba (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Magrahat Purba (SC) constituency number 141 of West Bengal, was won by Namita Saha in 2021 from TMC who secured 110945 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Chandan Kumar Naskar from BJP who secured 56866 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 54079 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Magrahat Purba (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
Load More
Tags :Magrahat Purba (SC) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Magrahat Purba (SC) Election Result Magrahat Purba (SC) Election 2026 Result Magrahat Purba (SC) Election Result 2026 Live Magrahat Purba (SC) Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Magrahat Purba (SC) Contituency Result 2023 Magrahat Purba (SC) News West Bengal Election Result 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 West Bengal Results 2026
New Update
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
Balagarh (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Uttarpara Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Jagatballavpur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Howrah Dakshin Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Advertisement
Election
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by