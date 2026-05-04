Maduravoyal Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Maduravoyal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Maduravoyal constituency number 7 of Tamil Nadu, was won by K. Ganapathy in 2021 from DMK who secured 121298 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, P. Benjamin from AIADMK who secured 89577 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 31721 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Maduravoyal Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.