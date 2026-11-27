The Madras High Court on Friday ruled that bye-elections cannot be conducted in the Trichy (East), Viralimalai and Karur Assembly constituencies until the pending election petitions challenging the results in those seats are disposed of. However, the Court allowed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to proceed with bye-elections in Ambasamudram and Perundurai, removing the legal obstacles to conducting polls in these two constituencies.

The ruling comes amid questions over the status of vacancies in five Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies, where election-related legal proceedings have remained pending.

Why Madras High Court Restrained Bye-Elections In 3 Seats

The case was heard by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. The Bench was considering a petition seeking a declaration that the vacancies in all five constituencies could not be treated as "clear vacancies" while election petitions challenging the respective results remained undecided.

The High Court had earlier passed an interim order restraining the Election Commission from holding bye-elections in these constituencies.

With Friday's ruling, the restriction continues to apply to Trichy (East), Viralimalai and Karur, while the ECI can initiate the process for bye-elections in Ambasamudram and Perundurai.

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Petitioner Questions Validity Of Vacancies

The petitioner, Venkatachalapathy, argued that the vacancies did not meet the requirements of clear vacancies under Section 151-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to his submissions, several candidates who won Tamil Nadu Assembly elections subsequently submitted their resignations, which were accepted by the Assembly Speaker.

However, election petitions had also been filed before the Madras High Court challenging the victories of some of these candidates. The petitioners in those cases sought to have rival contestants declared duly elected instead.

Venkatachalapathy contended that conducting bye-elections before these legal challenges were resolved would be contrary to the provisions governing vacancies and bypolls..