Lawspet Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Lawspet Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Lawspet constituency number 11 of Puducherry, was won by M. Vaithianathan in 2021 from INC who secured 14592 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, V. Saminathan from BJP who secured 8891 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5701 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Lawspet Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.