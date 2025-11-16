Lalu Yadav Family Fued Deepens As Three More Daughters Leave House After Rohini Acharya

A simmering family feud within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s household has grown more intense, with three of his daughters leaving the family home just a day after sister Rohini Acharya publicly severed ties with the party and her family.

Visuals shared online showed Ragini, Chanda, and Raj Laxmi, accompanied by their children, arriving at Patna airport on Sunday, reportedly heading to Delhi.

Rift Widens Within Lalu-Rabri household

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, have nine children. Misa Bharti is the eldest, while Raj Laxmi is the youngest. Rohini Acharya is the couple’s second daughter, followed by Chanda, Ragini, Hema, and Anushka.

Their sons sit further down the line. Tej Pratap Yadav, currently sidelined from both the party and family matters, is seventh, while Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's chief minister face, is the eighth child.

Rohini’s Emotional Departure

The dramatic exits come on the heels of the RJD’s poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. On Saturday, Rohini Acharya announced that she was quitting the party and distancing herself from her own family. She blamed her brother Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and Ramees from a political family in Uttar Pradesh, for the defeat.

Her explosive remarks on X included deeply personal allegations, claiming she was subjected to insults despite donating her kidney to save her father’s life. Rohini said she was accused of giving Lalu a “dirty kidney” in exchange for money and an election ticket.

“May no household give birth to a girl with a fate like that of Rohini,” she wrote in anguish.

Stinging Accusations On Tejashwi

Rohini, who contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in the last general elections, suggested that married daughters should not sacrifice for their parental families if sons are present. In a veiled swipe at Tejashwi and Sanjay Yadav, she added that brothers, or even their “Haryanvi friends”, should step up instead.

“All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families… without caring for their parents,” she said, urging women to prioritise their marital households.