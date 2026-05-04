Kuttanad Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kuttanad Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kuttanad constituency number 106 of Kerala, was won by Thomas K. Thomas in 2021 from NCP who secured 57379 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Jacob Abraham from KC who secured 51863 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5516 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kuttanad Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.