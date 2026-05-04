Kurseong Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kurseong Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kurseong constituency number 24 of West Bengal, was won by Bishnu Prasad Sharma in 2021 from BJP who secured 73475 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Tshering Lama Dahal from GJM(T) who secured 57960 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 15515 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kurseong Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.