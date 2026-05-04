Kunnathur (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kunnathur (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kunnathur (SC) constituency number 118 of Kerala, was won by Kovoor Kunjumon in 2021 from Ind. who secured 69436 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Ullas Kovoor from RSP who secured 66646 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 2790 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kunnathur (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.