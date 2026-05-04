Kunnamangalam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kunnamangalam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kunnamangalam constituency number 30 of Kerala, was won by P. T. A. Rahim in 2021 from Ind. who secured 85138 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Dinesh Perumanna from Ind. who secured 74862 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 10276 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kunnamangalam Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.