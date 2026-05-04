Kumarganj Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kumarganj Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kumarganj constituency number 38 of West Bengal, was won by Toraf Hossain Mondal in 2021 from TMC who secured 89117 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Manas Sarkar from BJP who secured 59736 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 29381 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kumarganj Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.