Kulpi Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kulpi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kulpi constituency number 133 of West Bengal, was won by Jogaranjan Halder in 2021 from TMC who secured 96577 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Pranab Kumar Mallik from BJP who secured 62759 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 33818 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kulpi Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.