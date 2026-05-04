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Krishnagiri Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Krishnagiri Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromKrishnagiri constituency, win loss tally here.
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Krishnagiri Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Krishnagiri constituency number 53 of Tamil Nadu, was won by K. Ashok Kumar in 2021 from AIADMK who secured 96050 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, T. Senguttuvan from DMK who secured 95256 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 794 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Krishnagiri Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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