Kozhikode South Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kozhikode South Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kozhikode South constituency number 28 of Kerala, was won by Ahamed Devarkovil in 2021 from INL who secured 52557 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, P. K. Noorbeena Rasheed from IUML who secured 40098 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 12459 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kozhikode South Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.