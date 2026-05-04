Kozhikode North Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kozhikode North Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kozhikode North constituency number 27 of Kerala, was won by Thottathil Raveendran in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 59124 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. M. Abhijith from INC who secured 46196 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 12928 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kozhikode North Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.