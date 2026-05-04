Kottayam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kottayam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kottayam constituency number 97 of Kerala, was won by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan in 2021 from INC who secured 65401 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. Anilkumar from CPI(M) who secured 46658 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 18743 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kottayam Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.