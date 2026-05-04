Kottakkal Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kottakkal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kottakkal constituency number 46 of Kerala, was won by K. K. Abid Hussain Thangal in 2021 from IUML who secured 81700 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, N. A. Muhammad Kutty from NCP who secured 65112 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 16588 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kottakkal Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.