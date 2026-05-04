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Kolkata Port Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Kolkata Port Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromKolkata Port constituency, win loss tally here.
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Kolkata Port Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kolkata Port constituency number 158 of West Bengal, was won by Firhad Hakim in 2021 from TMC who secured 105543 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Awadh Kishore Gupta from BJP who secured 36989 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 68554 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kolkata Port Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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