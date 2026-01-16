Kolhapur Result 2026 Live: Kolhapur Municipal Election Results: Vote Counting Begins at 10 AM, Stay Tuned
Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: Counting for Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026 to start at 10 AM. Stay tuned and keep refreshing for all the latest results from Kolhapur Municipal Elections 2026 on ABP Live
Background
The political contest for the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Election is intensifying. The election is crucial for the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and several other smaller parties. In the 2017 Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Election election results, Shiv Sena won 4, seats, followed by the BJP with 32, seats. The Congress won 27 seats, while the NCP secured 15,. The MNS won 0 seats, the SP 0 seats.
In the upcoming Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Election elections in 2026, how many seats each party secures and how they perform electorally remains to be seen. Stay tuned to ABP LIVE English for the latest updates and detailed coverage.
