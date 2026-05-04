Kodungallur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kodungallur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kodungallur constituency number 73 of Kerala, was won by V. R. Sunil Kumar in 2021 from CPI who secured 71457 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, M. P. Jackson from INC who secured 47564 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 23893 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kodungallur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.