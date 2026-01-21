Shiv Sena (UBT) Picks Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Leader Of Corporators In BMC

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Shiv Sena (UBT) Picks Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Leader Of Corporators In BMC

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar has been appointed leader of party corporators, reinforcing her role in Mumbai’s civic politics.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:08 PM (IST)

Kishori Pednekar, senior Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader, has been chosen as the leader of the party’s corporators, marking a significant development in Mumbai’s civic and political landscape. The decision places an experienced municipal administrator at the forefront of the party’s strategy within local governance at a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to remain politically crucial.

Born on December 25, 1962, Pednekar has long been associated with the Shiv Sena and is widely regarded as one of the party’s most seasoned faces in civic administration.

Kishori Pednekar: Former BMC Mayor With Administrative Experience

Kishori Pednekar is best known for her tenure as the Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a position she held from November 2019 to March 2022. The BMC is India’s richest civic body, and her term coincided with a challenging period that included the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her election as mayor was uncontested, reflecting her strong standing within the party and broad acceptance among corporators at the time. During her tenure, Pednekar was actively involved in overseeing civic responses to public health challenges and municipal governance issues in Mumbai.

In recognition of her work and public presence, she received the Newsmakers Achievers Award in 2022, adding to her profile as a prominent civic leader.

From Nursing To Politics

Before entering public life, Pednekar worked as a nurse, a background that shaped her approach to public service. Notably, during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, she briefly returned to her profession, donning nursing attire and visiting hospitals. The gesture was widely seen as an effort to motivate and support frontline healthcare workers during an unprecedented public health emergency.

Her transition into politics came after her marriage, when she joined the Shiv Sena. She was first elected as a corporator in 2002 from Mumbai’s Lower Parel constituency, marking the beginning of her political career.

Steady Rise Within Shiv Sena (UBT)

Over the past two decades, Pednekar has steadily climbed the ranks within the Shiv Sena, gaining experience in municipal governance and party organisation. Her appointment as leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators underscores the confidence the party leadership places in her ability to coordinate civic affairs and strengthen the party’s presence at the municipal level.

As the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, led by Uddhav Thackeray, continues to navigate a complex political environment, Pednekar’s leadership role is expected to be key in shaping the party’s civic engagement and strategy in Mumbai.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
SHiv Sena
