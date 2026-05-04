Kilvelur (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kilvelur (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Kilvelur (SC) constituency number 164 of Tamil Nadu, was won by Nagai Maali (A) P. Mahalingam in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 67988 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Vadivel Ravanan from PMK who secured 51003 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 16985 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kilvelur (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.