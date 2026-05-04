Khargram (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Khargram (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Khargram (SC) constituency number 66 of West Bengal, was won by Ashis Marjit in 2021 from TMC who secured 93255 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Aditya Moulik from BJP who secured 60682 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 32573 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Khargram (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.