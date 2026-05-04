Khandaghosh (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Khandaghosh (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Khandaghosh (SC) constituency number 259 of West Bengal, was won by Nabin Chandra Bag in 2021 from TMC who secured 104264 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Bijan Mandal from BJP who secured 83378 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 20886 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Khandaghosh (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.