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Khanakul Constituency Election Result LIVE: Who will win from the Khanakul Assembly seat, and who will become the Chief Minister of West Bengal?
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Khanakul Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Khanakul Assembly seat, who will win, and who will become the Chief Minister of West Bengal?
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Khanakul Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Khanakul constituency number 202 of West Bengal, was won by Susanta Ghosh in 2021 from BJP who secured 107403 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Munsi Nazbul Karim from TMC who secured 94519 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 12884 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Khanakul Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:31 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Khanakul West Bengal Election Results LIVE
The counting of votes for the West Bengal Elections 2026 will begin shortly. Voting was held for 294 seats in West Bengal, and the counting will take place today (May 4).
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